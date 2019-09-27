Baldwin Investment Management Stake in Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Has Trimmed by $479,069 as Share Value Rose; As Carnival Plc (CUK) Stock Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut by $378,180 Its Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $700.39. About 146,141 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 8,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, down from 91,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.75% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.44M shares traded or 241.61% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.67 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 272 shares stake. Financial Architects Inc reported 1,003 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,052 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 70 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.12% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,310 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,700 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9 shares. 533 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Scotia Capital Inc owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,265 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 10,433 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.11% or 3,573 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 321 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 735,173 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd stated it has 26,760 shares. 4,839 are owned by Fulton Bancshares Na. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 19,855 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Citadel Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 144,257 shares. Motco holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) or 116 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 728 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 444,999 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 15,974 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 20,113 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Css Limited Il accumulated 17,500 shares.

