Baldwin Investment Management Stake in Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Has Cut by $479,069; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $27.84 Million

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $686.27. About 173,689 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 343,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.35M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 555,713 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 41,146 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 250 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.57% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,755 shares. First Manhattan reported 85,238 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,552 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,618 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 7,328 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 13,494 shares. Ameriprise reported 87,918 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Baillie Gifford And Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 36,533 shares. Schroder Invest has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 36,801 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $138.96M for 30.05 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers has 6,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has 4,206 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 417,303 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp holds 7,981 shares. Fund accumulated 226,660 shares or 0.17% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 1.05% or 52,796 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Limited Liability Co invested in 3.91% or 72,820 shares. 1,720 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 238,616 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 1,321 shares. Darsana Partners L P, New York-based fund reported 6.75M shares. Northern Trust holds 879,435 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wright invested in 0.09% or 3,056 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems unveils new composite technology at Paris Air Show – Wichita Business Journal” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Air Force general says Boeing on a â€˜pass-failâ€™ grade with KC-46 tanker – Wichita Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing agree on long-term partnership – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 1.25 million shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $311.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc. by 3.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).