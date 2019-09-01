Baldwin Investment Management Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Lowered by $396,900; Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Stock Price Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 1.88% or 3.43M shares. First Natl Tru Com stated it has 139,345 shares. Horizon Service Ltd Llc accumulated 4.2% or 32,428 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 3.62% or 22,871 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,459 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5,089 shares. Schulhoff Company has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 740 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Old West Investment Limited Liability reported 2,983 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 620,774 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 330,927 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc has invested 8.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

