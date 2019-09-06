Baldwin Investment Management Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) Lifted by $566,125 as Stock Price Declined; Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While Benin Management Lowered Its Stake

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 1.01M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.01% or 240,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 1.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bryn Mawr Communication has invested 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Research And reported 210 shares. 886,964 are held by London Communications Of Virginia. Jacobs And Communications Ca holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 109,868 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Incorporated reported 117,541 shares stake. Amer Inv Svcs holds 0.1% or 2,084 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com holds 2.16% or 58,822 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 52,492 shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,916 shares. 15,996 are owned by 1St Source Bankshares. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 393,046 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Aurora Cannabis Will Dethrone Canopy Growth as the Largest Marijuana Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis stocks mostly lower as Aurora sells Green Organic Dutchman stake – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.