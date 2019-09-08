Baldwin Investment Management Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Its Nice LTD (NICE) Position by $561,200; Stock Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 369,889 shares traded or 76.90% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Inc has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connors Investor Service has 110,998 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,041 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,570 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 5,809 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 93,007 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,501 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 9.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Management Ltd Liability Com reported 8,388 shares. Oakworth reported 3.09% stake. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,701 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

