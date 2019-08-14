Baldwin Investment Management Maintains Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); Blackrock (BLK) Share Value Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 921,472 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 9,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 7,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $425.33. About 871,145 shares traded or 76.49% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – BlackRock will get a seat on the personal finance start-up’s board and work with Acorns to develop tools to encourage millennial and Gen Z investing; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK OFFERS INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS FIVE GUN-FREE STRATEGIES; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Islamic finance feels heat from $700 mln Dana sukuk saga; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 630 shares. 81,659 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 56,662 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 38,910 shares. Advsr Inc Ok owns 14,451 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 3.51% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.18% or 5,253 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 9,751 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 1,160 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 9,041 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) faces intense scrutiny when it reports its second-quarter earnings – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.