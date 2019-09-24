Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Stake by $479,069 as Stock Value Rose; Riverbridge Partners Trimmed International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stake as Shares Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 18,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 339,706 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.29 million, down from 358,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.41. About 57,071 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $710.44. About 12,456 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares to 507,856 shares, valued at $57.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IFF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NFLX, ABMD, IFF and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 176,275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 23,983 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 0% stake. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 12,465 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 174,416 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 25,233 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt reported 123,744 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 202,083 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & reported 1,590 shares. Sit Inv holds 1,520 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.15% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Willis Investment Counsel reported 47,878 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.40M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 2,565 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 441,760 shares.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.56M for 19.62 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.11 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.