Baldwin Investment Management Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Systemax (SYX) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $474,474 as Share Value Declined

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.44. About 8.62M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 49,031 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

