Baldwin Investment Management Increases Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ); As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru Com invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,863 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,314 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Luxor Cap Gp Limited Partnership invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettee Invsts Inc accumulated 27,408 shares. Woodstock has 1.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bronson Point Mngmt Lc owns 40,000 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Lc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delaware-based Lau Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jnba Fincl invested in 21,827 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 584,610 shares. Moreover, Main Street Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,154 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,814 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 114,517 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested in 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,228 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3,186 shares. Motco has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 524 shares. Bamco Incorporated accumulated 0% or 725 shares. Eagle Asset owns 351,521 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,010 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 39,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 6,370 were reported by Tru Investment Advsrs. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 1,300 shares.