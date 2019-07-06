Baldwin Investment Management Increased Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Stock Rose; Trexquant Investment LP Holding in Qep Res (QEP) Increased by $713,216 as Market Valuation Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 104.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 101,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,067 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 97,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 4.24 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 638,803 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18,078 shares to 34,867 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,997 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 3,300 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 2.27 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 7,616 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 500 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 387,950 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 374,016 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 28,743 shares. 6.99M are held by Oslo Asset Management As. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 47,608 shares. 125,692 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. 26,600 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Co. Invesco invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns holds 12,619 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Haverford Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,740 shares. M&R Incorporated reported 1,825 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,831 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Conning invested in 0.01% or 2,015 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 13,309 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 2.26% stake. Hallmark Capital Management accumulated 3,613 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Barnett Inc has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 4,508 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 27,007 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.15% or 6,144 shares. Advisor Ptnrs holds 0.08% or 3,716 shares in its portfolio.

