Baldwin Investment Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake By $1.01 Million

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 88.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Investment Management Llc acquired 3,130 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Baldwin Investment Management Llc holds 6,655 shares with $1.20M value, up from 3,525 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $106.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 5.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 52.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 49,761 shares with $905,000 value, down from 105,600 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $49.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 7.14 million shares traded or 63.72% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 18,496 shares to 90,291 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 11,771 shares and now owns 13,822 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Cascend to “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Craig Hallum initiated the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Capital Ltd accumulated 2,903 shares. Gruss Inc stated it has 1,500 shares. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,253 shares. 109,926 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 204 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company has 0.55% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brinker holds 8,690 shares. 12,048 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 1.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smithfield Tru Communications owns 491 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual owns 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 153,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 26,559 shares.