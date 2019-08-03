Baldwin Investment Management Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $566,125; Valuation Declined; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $550,329

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 693,368 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 29,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lau Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.85% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 9,475 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 457,274 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 13,515 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny reported 1,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,354 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc reported 29,017 shares. Uss Investment Management stated it has 703,981 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were accumulated by Napier Park Cap (Us) Lp. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.71M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley stated it has 200 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,465 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. International Ca has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc World Markets, a New York-based fund reported 85,139 shares. Monetta Services Inc owns 5,700 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company accumulated 38 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Crystal Rock Management has 3.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,380 shares. 3,641 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Winslow Cap Management Lc holds 6.41% or 664,836 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc has 3.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,526 shares. 619,682 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co.