Baldwin Investment Management Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $566,125; As Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stock Declined, Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57M shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 618,923 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qci Asset Ny has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,106 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.63% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,619 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 0.89% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hallmark Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,613 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 536,356 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Liberty Management has 2.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,839 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.58M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 91,068 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 260,143 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.74 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $275.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 16,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

