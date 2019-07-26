Baldwin Investment Management Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose; Cwm Cut Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding by $484,510

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 5.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 7,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 346,815 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 118,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 25,000 shares stake. Howard Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 46,053 shares. 3,100 were accumulated by Intact Inc. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 424,012 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 22,400 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Iron reported 1,708 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has 5,029 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 3,014 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company stated it has 4,639 shares. 18,926 are owned by M Inc. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Altfest L J And Company Inc holds 43,544 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 135,763 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Century Companies Inc has 45,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 196 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 4,112 shares. Fort Lp holds 34,731 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 26,622 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.12% or 740,159 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has 11,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manchester Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Comerica Bank reported 93,812 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 291,446 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 198,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

