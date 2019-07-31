Baldwin Investment Management Holding In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Has Raised; Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Has Lifted by $713,150

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $196.56. About 560,260 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,672 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 31,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $151. About 552,563 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 26,218 shares to 60,729 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 31,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings: AAP Stock Revs Up on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Trouble With Trump’s Tweets: Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ Recap (Tuesday 7/30/19) – TheStreet” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,185 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,556 shares. Amp Cap Ltd owns 94,463 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 859,245 shares. Advisor holds 0.04% or 2,049 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nuwave Ltd Liability Company owns 206 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 0.05% or 333,641 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Legacy Private Tru reported 0.06% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,212 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd New York has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison Partners, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,250 shares. 4,240 were accumulated by Karpus Mngmt. Jnba Advsr holds 37 shares. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,455 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 6,815 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited holds 61,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 42,484 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,472 shares. 25,179 were reported by Chemical Bancorp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.76% or 2.37M shares. Washington Tru State Bank reported 35,361 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.