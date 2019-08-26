Baldwin Investment Management Has Upped By $566,125 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Sentiment Is 1.21

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 111.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Investment Management Llc acquired 3,235 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Baldwin Investment Management Llc holds 6,140 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 2,905 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 225,423 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 496 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 410 cut down and sold their stakes in Texas Instruments Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 776.81 million shares, up from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Texas Instruments Inc in top ten holdings increased from 24 to 31 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 356 Increased: 358 New Position: 138.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 11.68% above currents $198.79 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group accumulated 1,675 shares. Karpus Management has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Suntrust Banks holds 14,671 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 197,627 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,508 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 524 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 2,257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ar Asset Mgmt owns 0.67% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,150 shares. 3,613 are held by Hallmark Mgmt Inc. Hills National Bank & Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,700 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.42% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 69,227 shares.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 11.94% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated for 283,268 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 278,820 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caledonia Investments Plc has 5.69% invested in the company for 187,000 shares. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 4.77% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.51 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.84% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 989,850 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.