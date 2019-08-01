Baldwin Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Its Holding by $602,082

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 9.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 7.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weik Capital Mgmt invested in 97,794 shares. Nadler Financial Gp has invested 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,406 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 239,875 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.85M shares or 4.12% of the stock. Davis R M holds 276,615 shares. Financial Advantage holds 800 shares. Highland Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,844 were reported by Sns Fincl Group Lc. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Trust Com owns 892,840 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,955 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt owns 28,127 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14,712 shares to 14,823 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Llc accumulated 4,372 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,699 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 3.35% stake. American Registered Invest Advisor owns 33,883 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Lc owns 58,954 shares. Private Wealth Inc owns 77,404 shares. Swedbank holds 5.18 million shares. Kistler owns 30,682 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesley Taft Associates Llc owns 117,573 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Community & Invest accumulated 3.34% or 142,551 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested in 9,807 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 42,456 shares. Country Bank & Trust reported 4.76% stake. Tanaka Capital Mngmt owns 18,399 shares for 10.54% of their portfolio.