Baldwin Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) as Stock Rose; As Wp Carey (WPC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $560,277

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey (WPC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 304,980 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 311,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 111,285 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $697.65. About 38,363 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 17.83 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.55 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

