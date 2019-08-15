Baldwin Investment Management Has Trimmed Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $396,900; Highbridge Capital Management Holds Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 230.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 97,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 139,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 42,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.16. About 529,177 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 12.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DERM) by 239,700 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 145,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc has 79,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hbk LP stated it has 8,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 19,439 shares. Shanda Asset Ltd reported 67,812 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). At Savings Bank invested in 0.54% or 39,041 shares. 91,068 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com. Brown Advisory invested in 0.16% or 492,797 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Prns Inc has invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.52% or 365,830 shares. 250 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Com. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,853 shares stake.