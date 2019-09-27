Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Holding by $479,069; Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (EPD) by $115.48 Million

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $691.5. About 61,087 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (EPD) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 27,490 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793.64M, up from 23,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.28 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.