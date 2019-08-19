Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Linscomb & Williams Upped Its International Business Mac (IBM) Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $211.26. About 18.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 24,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 2.30M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 1,899 shares to 376,917 shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,838 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

