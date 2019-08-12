Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $396,900 as Valuation Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Cut Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 9,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 30,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 870,394 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $201.38. About 9.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,398 shares to 213,984 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 29,077 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 844,584 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hwg Hldg LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 47,574 shares. 2,884 were accumulated by Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 28,225 shares. Psagot House reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.87% or 741,982 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 10,000 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 66,843 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,389 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The California-based Los Angeles Management Equity has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.