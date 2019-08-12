Baldwin Investment Management Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $560,270; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $2.36 Million; Stock Price Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 2.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 60,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 215,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 155,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.20M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 177,619 are held by West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability. First Allied Advisory invested in 75,059 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc owns 785 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 47,429 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 130,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.23% or 100,439 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 524,359 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp stated it has 265 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 34,690 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 18,621 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 182,041 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.56M shares. Van Eck Corp reported 0.49% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 23,540 shares to 884,150 shares, valued at $59.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 22,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,785 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

