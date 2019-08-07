Baldwin Investment Management Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $566,125; Market Valuation Declined; North Run Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $702,000

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 66,815 shares traded or 58.17% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.