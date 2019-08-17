Baldwin Investment Management Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $566,125; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Cut by $5.18 Million

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 2.17 million shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS DISAGREES WITH GLASS LEWIS’ CONCLUSION; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Outlines Importance of Reconstituting the Bd as Gaming Commissions Apply Scrutiny to the Co; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ New CEO Scales Back His Predecessors’ Projects; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES CORRINE CLEMENT VP, CULTURE-COMMUNITY; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts urges shareholders to back its directors; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS 1Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – MacauDailyTimes: Wynn is said to be selling USD150m of Warhol, Picasso works

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 1.91 million shares. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Coastline holds 0.35% or 13,320 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 2,567 shares. Shell Asset has 13,573 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lone Pine holds 5.06% or 4.93 million shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 5,543 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 260,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). L And S Advsr Inc invested in 0.22% or 9,350 shares.