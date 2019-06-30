Baldwin Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $560,270 as Market Valuation Rose; Equitec Specialists Has Increased Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,102 are owned by Synovus Fin Corp. Qci Asset Incorporated holds 1.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 73,808 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 107,908 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co owns 167,077 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Com owns 8,911 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 21,913 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Glenmede Na owns 9,406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 203 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,926 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 23,418 shares. L S Advisors invested in 9,349 shares. Finance Counselors accumulated 0.14% or 17,746 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,059 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 912,955 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $858,685 activity.

