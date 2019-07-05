Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $396,900; Holder Rk Asset Management Lifted Buckle (The) (BKE) Stake

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 12.15 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 410,091 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

