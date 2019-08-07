Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $396,900; Shares Rose; As Procter (PG) Shares Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised by $480,584 Its Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Procter (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 132,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, up from 128,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Procter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20 million shares traded or 9.07% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 25,890 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 431,366 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 7.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,089 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 657,100 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 150,654 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 131,243 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meritage Management has 185,739 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Eos LP owns 28,385 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 85,640 shares. Cumberland Advisors has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Glob Invest Management Company, a California-based fund reported 83,566 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service Incorporated invested 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

