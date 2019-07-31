Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position as Stock Value Rose; Smith Moore & Company Increased Visa (V) Stake by $409,812; Valuation Rose

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 5.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,004 shares or 0.7% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190.65 million shares. Addison Communications holds 6,803 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Tru Co has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A & Assocs invested in 71,019 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 5.9% or 44,543 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests accumulated 90,863 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 18,845 shares. Cohen Management holds 0.11% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12.77M shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 8.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.17 million shares. Singapore-based Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parnassus Ca has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,657 shares to 16,752 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Assocs Incorporated stated it has 4,613 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc owns 268,852 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 1.09M shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 536,212 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated holds 34,673 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 1.7% stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora stated it has 2.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.19% or 6,175 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 106 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southpoint Capital Advsrs LP has 500,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C holds 1.57M shares. 2,400 are held by Architects.