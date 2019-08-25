Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $396,900; Tiger Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake by $69.69 Million; Shares Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 0.17% or 9,989 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 3.05% or 1.01M shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.16% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Horrell Mgmt stated it has 41,857 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 178,313 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 43,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors reported 39,211 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.27 million shares. Lsv Asset has invested 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandes Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 3.32M shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. 90,799 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Ptnrs. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Terril Brothers holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 582,172 shares. Rbf Limited Co reported 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Field & Main National Bank & Trust has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,801 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 1,907 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 727,714 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Co has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Us Savings Bank De invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,004 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. Shelton Mgmt owns 88,727 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis reported 34,346 shares. Allstate stated it has 361,614 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field And Main Natl Bank holds 27,414 shares. Pettee has 12,695 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

