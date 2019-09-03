Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake as Stock Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by $841,936 as Market Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 18.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 8.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Company owns 5,681 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 109,039 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York. Monetta Fin Ser invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 2.13M shares. Loeb Prtn stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 33,051 are held by Holderness Invests Com. Davenport Co reported 406,878 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 7,500 shares. Artisan Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 517,002 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 549,879 shares. 27,409 were reported by Martin & Incorporated Tn. Welch Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp Ny holds 1,115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 186,103 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.17 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares to 523,031 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,067 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.17% or 3,342 shares. Research Global stated it has 24.89 million shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.8% stake. Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Swedbank holds 2.55% or 5.29M shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 12,094 shares stake. Shelton Mngmt invested in 17,593 shares. Markel has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burney holds 37,296 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank And stated it has 198,150 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 711,817 shares. Of Virginia Va invested 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.