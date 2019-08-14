Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $396,900; As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Everett Harris & Company Lifted Its Position by $790,020

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $202.97. About 17.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 2.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q

