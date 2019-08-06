Baldwin Investment Management Has Boosted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $566,125; Valuation Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $376,720 as Share Price Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 3.04M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 5,376 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 26,652 shares. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com holds 10,731 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 7,100 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 3.75 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Geode Lc accumulated 0.12% or 5.59 million shares. Grimes And Inc holds 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 9,042 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr owns 108,253 shares. Eventide Asset Lc owns 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 24,100 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 23,405 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 831,715 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,662 shares. Principal Group invested in 0.05% or 640,305 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares to 5,972 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,054 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 2,075 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 2,900 shares. Adage Capital Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 57,119 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Co invested in 1,800 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability reported 14,232 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 119 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 43,957 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 940,130 shares. 260,500 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 2,266 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 2,257 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 2.15 million shares.