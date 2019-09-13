Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Holding as Shares Rose; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 6,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 83,575 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 90,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 999,291 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $712.74. About 110,051 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 10,594 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset New York has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 5 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.25% or 552,920 shares. First Personal Service owns 97 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 0.05% or 280 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,486 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 123,875 shares. Torray Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 50,933 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 321 shares. Sg Americas Limited, a New York-based fund reported 2,244 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 5,940 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 799 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.21 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24,632 shares to 49,264 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.