Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $396,900 as Stock Value Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $439,638

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 10.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 9,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 55,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 11.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

