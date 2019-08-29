Baldwin Investment Management Cut Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $396,900; Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Has Lifted Its Position

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 1.54 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 454,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares And Com has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Northern holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 10.85M shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bamco Inc holds 219,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 762,426 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc owns 94,940 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Holt Cap Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP has 7,862 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pnc Serv stated it has 116,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.27M are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Lc. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 283,520 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) holds 1.29% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 13,389 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 20,558 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.29% or 194,844 shares. Prudential Financial reported 7.38M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 12.24 million shares. Moreover, Ci Invests Inc has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alta Mngmt Ltd holds 6.76% or 604,304 shares. Iberiabank invested in 71,816 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 338.51 million shares. Kynikos Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,177 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.13 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 1.45% or 37,984 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 14.01M shares for 1.58% of their portfolio.