Baldwin Investment Management Cut Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Osmium Partners Trimmed Its Position in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by $6.02 Million

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 7.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 24,619 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares to 561,855 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 was made by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement stated it has 198,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Renaissance Technology Limited Co has 489,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 18,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 10,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 457,612 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Savings Bank Of America De reported 14,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intll Gru holds 2,969 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Twin Tree LP invested in 579 shares or 0% of the stock. Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 23,190 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,600 shares. State Street reported 64,870 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.