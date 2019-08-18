Baldwin Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Oberweis Asset Management Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Has Lowered by $901,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 86,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 105,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 48,242 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 1,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 665,336 shares. Carret Asset Limited Com invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Axa, France-based fund reported 442,660 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 0.03% or 17,602 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 65,182 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 3.49M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hartline Inv reported 3.07% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 587,724 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trustmark Bank Department stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridges Management Inc has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp. by 116,800 shares to 500,670 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 360 shares. 15,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Citadel Advsrs accumulated 222,583 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co has 50,970 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has 7,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 10.45M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 4,317 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 409,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 1.96M shares. Lafitte Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 37.7% or 1.58 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 24,539 shares.