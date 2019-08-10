Baldwin Brothers Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.07 Million; Green Street Investors Lifted Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.89M shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares to 184,125 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,294 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated owns 5,228 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 766,595 are owned by Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Northeast Management invested in 6,603 shares. Invesco holds 14.68 million shares. Mcf Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 2.03M shares. Hills Financial Bank And Tru Communications has invested 0.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 3,503 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc holds 10,181 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 11,518 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1.10M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 7,167 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.4% or 86,204 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.30 million shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,500 shares to 55,907 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).