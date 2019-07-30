Baldwin Brothers Upped Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding by $412,375; Oracle Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) by $78.46 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 762.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 16,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, up from 2,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 4.14 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 65,348 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares to 18,577 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 5,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,061 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.