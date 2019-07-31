Baldwin Brothers Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $5.80 Million as Stock Rose; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Price Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Raised Position

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 44.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 347.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 109,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,832 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 31,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 9.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares to 5,899 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

