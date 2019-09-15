Baldwin Brothers Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $679,266; Marathon Petroleum Has 0.91 Sentiment

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 12,579 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 153,411 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 140,832 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $212.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 367 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 404 decreased and sold holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The funds in our database reported: 470.39 million shares, down from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Marathon Petroleum Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 16 to 17 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 94 Reduced: 310 Increased: 281 New Position: 86.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 9.5% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for 184,275 shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 7.37 million shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 5.36% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 4.62% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.27 million shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

