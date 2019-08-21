Baldwin Brothers Upped Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake; Shorts at Eog Resources (EOG) Raised By 3.25%

Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) had an increase of 3.25% in short interest. EOG’s SI was 11.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.25% from 11.15 million shares previously. With 3.60M avg volume, 3 days are for Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s short sellers to cover EOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 2.58 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 2,624 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 47,347 shares with $8.33M value, up from 44,723 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $123.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.29 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT

Among 12 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.15’s average target is 50.15% above currents $76.69 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $126 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Argus Research maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $44.53 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 120,448 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 163,132 shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Limited Liability has 2.57% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc reported 36,800 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 26 were reported by Sageworth Tru. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 12,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Uss Invest accumulated 1.34 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Ltd invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 4,632 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.07% below currents $194.2 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 61,314 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.1% or 24,728 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 81,178 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.73% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 61,712 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 319,615 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And holds 14,959 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2.84 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 21,185 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc. Portland Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 1,426 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 34,532 shares. Windward Management Company Ca holds 3.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 161,700 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,282 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,655 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) stake by 5,497 shares to 83,061 valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1,998 shares and now owns 106,294 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was reduced too.