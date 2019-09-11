Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Phillips 66 (PSX) Position By $369,460; Capitala Finance (CPTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 96.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,770 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 142 shares with $14,000 value, down from 3,912 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.03. About 151,752 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.18, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 9 cut down and sold their equity positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4.

Kemper Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 386,045 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 79,816 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 183,853 shares.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $128.02 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 18,567 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $3.98M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.97 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt has invested 1.67% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Navellier Assoc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Df Dent & Comm Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,170 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 20,415 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,581 shares. Welch Gru Ltd has 5,262 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt reported 4,459 shares. Carderock Cap invested in 0.96% or 24,851 shares. Mirae Asset Commerce Limited invested in 55,620 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Westwood Group stated it has 8,951 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beese Fulmer Investment accumulated 0.07% or 3,583 shares. Avalon Limited Liability accumulated 327,890 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 45,112 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

