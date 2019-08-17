Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding; SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (SOHOF) Shorts Raised By 2.24%

SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. SOHOF’s SI was 2.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 2.45M shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 193 days are for SOHO CHINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYM (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s short sellers to cover SOHOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,309 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 73,995 shares with $12.37M value, down from 77,304 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $117.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 9.99% above currents $166.25 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 45,302 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairview Ltd Com accumulated 1,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Ltd holds 1.42% or 118,835 shares. Scholtz And Communications Lc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davis has 2,500 shares. Pggm owns 276,484 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 0.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 646,342 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 34,000 shares. Security Trust Company reported 22,255 shares. Barometer Mgmt invested in 30,540 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 20,530 shares. 32,688 are owned by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,331 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 14,493 shares to 219,400 valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 43,947 shares and now owns 64,478 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in China. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates in two divisions, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. The firm invests in, develops, rents, and sells various properties, as well as operates serviced apartments.

