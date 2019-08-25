Baldwin Brothers Stake in Marriott Intl (MAR) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $14.55 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 695,766 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,888 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 26,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.85M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Huntington Retail Bank owns 638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 18 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.42 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 153,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 0% or 513 shares. Vanguard Group owns 7.34 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 317,254 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street reported 2.54M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 28,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 57,900 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Dupont Management invested in 0.02% or 34,854 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $211.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moors And Cabot owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,744 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 2,561 shares. Moreover, Hs Mngmt Prtn Limited Liability has 5.21% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.23M shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,301 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 766 shares. Td Asset reported 326,663 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 806 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 282 shares stake. Cap Research accumulated 0.86% or 21.67 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 13,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 1,968 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Limited Liability has invested 4.51% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6,668 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 34,294 shares to 127,901 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 1,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).