Baldwin Brothers Stake in Marriott Intl (MAR) Has Cut by $2.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600 as Share Price Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 287,515 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,888 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 26,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.85 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 19.90 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 43,947 shares to 64,478 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

