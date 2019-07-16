Baldwin Brothers Stake In Ecolab (ECL) Was Increased; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $48.22 Million as Stock Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,891 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 38,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.89M market cap company. It closed at $9.68 lastly. It is down 42.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING & INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithfield Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking stated it has 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Ocean Lc has 162 shares. 2,903 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Franklin Resource holds 0.31% or 3.24M shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,353 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 96,532 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 63,113 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Everett Harris Communication Ca invested in 0.38% or 83,795 shares. The Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 0.24% or 5,225 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 80,878 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares to 4,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,899 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Ecor1 Cap Ltd Company reported 0.81% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90 shares. 323,823 were accumulated by Tang Mgmt Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Citadel Limited Liability reported 1.45 million shares stake. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 324 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 4,626 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 38,830 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 23,820 shares.