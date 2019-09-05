Baldwin Brothers Raised Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) Position; HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (HMLSF) Sellers Decreased By 9.63% Their Shorts

HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. HMLSF’s SI was 16,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 18,700 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)’s short sellers to cover HMLSF’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 24,279 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) stake by 31.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baldwin Brothers Inc acquired 12,813 shares as Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The Baldwin Brothers Inc holds 53,645 shares with $1.66M value, up from 40,832 last quarter. Amerigas Ptrn LP now has $2.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 26,551 shares to 4,255 valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,995 shares and now owns 120,386 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

