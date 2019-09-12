Baldwin Brothers Position in Waters (WAT) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $369,150 as Market Valuation Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 1,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 1,208 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 2,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.66. About 505,059 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $160.47. About 1.31M shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb reported 30,950 shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 42,818 shares. Aspen Invest Inc reported 0.69% stake. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2,059 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 2.14 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 289,285 shares. Tdam Usa has 40,000 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Ma has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,386 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 841 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 4,767 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 52,663 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.13% or 89,661 shares. First Bancorporation stated it has 2,825 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 399,855 shares, valued at $53.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $147.34M for 27.42 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).